Putin: US in essence imposed sanctions against its partners

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The United States in essence imposed sanctions against its partners. Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the "hotline", commenting on the issue of the trade war unleashed by the United States.

"Our partners did not think they could face sanctions. However, the introduction of US duties on steel and aluminum - this is the sanction. The US in essence imposed sanctions against its partners, "the Russian leader said, adding with irony: "Have they annexed the Crimea? No, it is connected with the pragmatic national interests of the US”.

The Russian president added that it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table and work out fixed rules of conduct.