Putin signs law ratifying agreement with Syria on deployment of Russian air group

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a federal law on ratifying an agreement between Russia and Syria on the deployment of an aviation group of the Russian armed forces in the Syrian Arab Republic, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the law was passed by Russia’s State Duma on October 7, 2016, and approved by the Federation Council on October 12, 2016.

The agreement was signed in Damascus on August 26, 2015. Almost a year later - on August 9, 2016 - it was submitted by Russia’s president to the State Duma for ratification. The deal stipulates that the Russian air force group will be deployed at the request of the Syrian side at the Hmeymim airfield in the Latakia province indefinitely and on a pro bono basis.

The Russian air group was deployed to Syria at the request of President Bashar al-Assad.

It notes that the Russian air group is stationed at the Hmeymim airfield in the Latakia province free of charge at the request of Syria.

Under the agreement, Russian military personnel will gain immunity identical to that provided by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Russian troops will also not be subject to border checks when entering Syria.