Putin: Russian ruble strengthens, fund markets increase

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The ruble strengthened, stock markets are rising. We could prevent the promotion of a spiral of inflation".

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the "straight line", commenting on the results for the past year.

According to Russian President, Russia's GDP grew by 0.6%, industrial production increased by 0.7 % last year. He also added that, there was a decrease in investment of small business, a small increase in unemployment to 5.8%.

At the same time Putin noted, the income of the population decreased due to rising inflation, which amounted to 11.4%.