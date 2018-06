Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych called by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine for interrogation.

Report informs citing the UNN, Viktor Yanukovych was invited to Prosecutor General's Office on August 11 at 11:00.a.m.

Thus, the ex-president have to come to the head of department Yuriy Beschastnykh for investigation in criminal proceedings. Yanukovych is currently hiding in Rostov-on-Don.