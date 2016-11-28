Pro-Iranian armed group given status of official force of Iraqi army

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Iraqi parliament accorded Pro-Iranian Hashd al- Shabi armed group the status of official part of the country's Armed Forces.

Report informs citing Hürriyet, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said.

He noted that all groups of Hashd al- Shabi bear and protect state symbols of Iraq.

The legislation placed Hashd al-Shaabi forces under the command of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and gave them salaries and pensions.

According to the information, 208 of 327 MPs voted for the draft.

Notably, the armed group fights against the ISIS in Iraq.