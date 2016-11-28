Pro-Iranian armed group given status of official force of Iraqi army

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Iraqi parliament accorded Pro-Iranian Hashd al-
Report informs citing Hürriyet, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said.
He noted that all groups of Hashd al-
The legislation placed Hashd al-Shaabi forces under the command of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and gave them salaries and pensions.
According to the information, 208 of 327 MPs voted for the draft.
Notably, the armed group fights against the ISIS in Iraq.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook