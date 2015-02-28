President of Uruguay leaves office

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Mandate of President of Uruguay Jose Mujica expires today.Report informs referring to TASS, according to the Constitution of the country, the president had no right to run for a second consecutive term.

According to the results of elections in Uruguay, the former president of this country, 74-year-old oncologist Tabaré Vázquez will take the office for the secont time on March 1.

Mujica plans to take a post i the Senate.

Jose Mujica is famous in media as "the poorest president in the world".