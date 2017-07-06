Porsche auto show burns in Hamburg on the eve of G20 summit

© Autogo.ca

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Eight premium cars brand Porsche burned in the car park in Hamburg on the night of July 6, Report informs citing the TASS.

Local police notes that the evidence found at the crime scene makes it possible to qualify what happened as arson.

Investigators are sure that the arson is most likely connected with G20 summit in Hamburg. Arsonists could not be found hot on the heels.

The meeting of the G20 leaders will be held on July 7-8, the heads of the majority of delegations will arrive in the city today. As expected, the summit will be accompanied by mass protests, in which about 100 thousand people can take part.