Poll: Clinton ahead of Trump by 11%

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton far ahead of Republican Donald Trump.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, according to data from online poll conducted by Ipsos in cooperation with agency Reuters.In particular, 46% of respondents ready to support Clinton, while 34.8%. ready to vote for Trump. Thus, Clinton's rating by 11% higher than Trump's.

According to the survey, 19.2% do not support any of the candidates.

The margin of error does not exceed 3.2%.