Police: Gunfire in north Paris as police hunt shooting suspect - UPDATED

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armed police are raiding a flat in the northern Paris suburb of Saint Denis in an operation believed linked to last Friday's attacks.

Explosions and gunfire have been heard. Truckloads of soldiers are there. Two suspects are reported killed.

Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the alleged mastermind, is said to be the focus of the operation.

***10:03

Shots rang out in the Saint Denis area of northern Paris early on Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to catch one of the suspects from Friday night's shooting in the French capital, Report informs, a police source told Reuters.

French TV station BFMTV said some police had been wounded during the operation.

BFMTV and iTele both showed amateur video of the shootings and cited witnesses in the area saying they had heard sporadic gunfire since around 4:30 a.m. (10.30 p.m. ET).

The operation took place near the Stade de France soccer stadium where three suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts and killed a passerby.

In all, at least 129 people died in Friday's attacks, which have been claimed by the Islamist militant group Islamic State. Seven militants died in the assault. Two are known to be on the run.