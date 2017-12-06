Police attempt to storm tents set up near Ukraine's Rada, several injured

© pravda.com.ua

Baku. 6 December.REPORT.AZ/ There was an attempt to storm the tents of activists in Kyiv that support Mikheil Saakashvili, former president of Ukraine and ex-governor of Odessa Oblast.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainskaya Pravda.

Ukrainian law enforcements attempted to storm half of the tents set up in Mariyinsky park.

Some of Saakashvili’s supporters were injured. The protesters are reported to strengthen the barricades and firming up barricades of tires near the tents.

Saakashvili is reported to be under protection in hotel “Kyiv”.

Yesterday in the apartment law enforcements conducted searches in the apartment where Saakashvili lives. Later he was detained and put into a vehicle. However, activists blocked the road of the vehicle. Clashes broke out between law enforcements and activists. After confrontation activists broke the windows and door of microbus and freed Saakashvili. Law enforcements used tear gas. The politician and his supporters came near the Verkhovna Rada.

SBU said that Saakashvili was detained as part of investigation inquiries of criminal proceedings to support members of criminal organizations and covering up their criminal activities (Article 256 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).