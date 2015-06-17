Person hospitalized with suspect of MERS virus in Czech Republic

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ A person who returned from South Korea to his country- the Czech Republic, was hospitalized with suspected case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Report informs, the country's Health Minister Svatopluk Nemechek told journalists.

The man born in 1989 left South Korea on May 30. Doctors have revealed symptoms of the common cold and fever.

The results of analysis is expected to be ready this morning.

At present, 154 cases of the virus were recorded in South Korea. More than 19 people died.

Earlier, 65-year-old German citizen infected with the virus, died as a result of the worsening situation.