Parliamentary elections underway in Denmark

Voting opened Tuesday in Denmark for parliamentary elections to the Folketing, Report informs, citing Danish media.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (11 a.m. Baku time (GMT+4)) and will close at 8 p.m. (11 p.m. Baku time). About 4.3 million Danes are eligible to vote.

According to polls, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen"s Social Democrats are leading the race and are considered likely to win.

European media reports indicate that no political bloc expects to secure a majority in the 179-seat parliament. A majority requires at least 90 seats, and parties must receive the support of at least 2% of voters to enter parliament.

The elections are taking place amid tensions over Greenland and US plans to gain influence on the island. Frederiksen has served as Denmark"s prime minister since 2019.