Paris deploys armored vehicles due to protests "yellow vests " the first time since 2005

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ / Armored vehicles of the French gendarmerie took positions at the front of the national Assembly of France (lower house of Parliament) this morning. Report informs citing TASS that first case of deployment of armored vehicles in Paris since the pogroms that hooligans staged in 2005.

In total, 14 gendarmerie armored vehicles painted blue color will be used in Paris today. They are equipped with a dozer blade for the destruction of the barricades. The towers are equipped with devices for circular spraying of tear gases.

Armored vehicles appeared on the square of the Bastille (Eastern part of the city center), as well as on the square Rouen in the middle of the Champs-Élysées.

Currently, all the shops lowered the blinds in the center of Paris.