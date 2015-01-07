 Top
    Close photo mode

    Palestine joins International Criminal Court on April 1

    Mahmoud Abbas signed a treaty to make Palestine the newest member state of the International Criminal Court (ICC)

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said that, Palestine will join International Criminal Court (ICC) on April 1. Report informs citing RIA Novosti Agency.

    President of Palestine State Mahmoud Abbas signed the documents on December,31 ratifying the Rome Statute that established the court last Friday, the last formal step to becoming a member of the world's permanent war crimes tribunal.

    Israel has a strong judiciary that actively prosecutes war-crimes cases involving its soldiers.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi