Palestine joins International Criminal Court on April 1

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said that, Palestine will join International Criminal Court (ICC) on April 1. Report informs citing RIA Novosti Agency.

President of Palestine State Mahmoud Abbas signed the documents on December,31 ratifying the Rome Statute that established the court last Friday, the last formal step to becoming a member of the world's permanent war crimes tribunal.

Israel has a strong judiciary that actively prosecutes war-crimes cases involving its soldiers.