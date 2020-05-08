​Pakistan’s coronavirus cases near 26K

More than 1,700 people were infected with the coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

The number of people infected with the virus has reached 25,837, 594 out of which died, 7,530 recovered.

The country canceled social isolation on May 2. Markets are open till 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases have reached 3,930,784, resulting in 1,348,479 recoveries and 270,880 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.