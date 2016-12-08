Pakistan denies possibility of seizure of country’s territory by ISIS

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan does not consider possible seizure of the country’s territory by ISIS.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Pakistani Deputy Foreign Minister Tasneem Aslam said.

"That is not possible because now we have stronger border control with Afghanistan," Aslam said, answering the question about the likelihood of Daesh capture of Pakistani territories. She added that Pakistan strengthened border control and took necessary measure to prevent terrorists from entering the country’s territory.

"We are trying to regulate traffic. We do not want to stop Afghans from coming to Pakistan, but we do want to regulate it, we do not want terrorists to come in the garbs of ordinary Afghans and create problems for us. So we are now building border posts even in areas that are not regulated, for instance, the mountain passes. We would have post that should monitor the traffic," Aslam said.

