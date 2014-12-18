Pakistan launches anti-terrorist operation against "Taliban"

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ 57 armed fighters were killed as the result of the anti-terrorist operations carried out by the security forces in the valley of Tirah- in the north-west of Pakistan.

Report informs referring to TASS, AirForces planes are involved in a large-scale anti-terrorist operation. The militants bombed the camps and bases of militants so-called Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). A total of 20 blows were stricken to their positions.

This terrorist group attacked Army Public School in Peshawar December 16. As a result, 148 people were killed, 136 of them are children.

Tirah valley is located on the border with Afghanistan and is called "tribal zone". There are a number of training camp and the base for the preparation of militants.