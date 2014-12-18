 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pakistan launches anti-terrorist operation against "Taliban"

    57 armed fighters of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Taliban were rendered harmless

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ 57 armed fighters were killed as the result of the anti-terrorist operations carried out by the security forces in the valley of Tirah- in the north-west of Pakistan.

    Report informs referring to TASS, AirForces planes are involved in a large-scale anti-terrorist operation. The militants bombed the camps and bases of militants so-called Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). A total of 20 blows were stricken to their positions.

    This terrorist group attacked Army Public School in Peshawar December 16. As a result, 148 people were killed, 136 of them are children.

    Tirah valley is located on the border with Afghanistan and is called "tribal zone". There are a number of training camp and the base for the preparation of militants.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi