COVID: Lithuania reports first death

© LRT https://report.az/storage/news/fdcb8feaeab4f845d35e6f6bd119891d/ae6d5c68-d07a-4ad6-a16e-1b2986d93e73_292.jpg

Lithuania has announced first death from COVID19.

According to Report referencing TASS, this was reported on the air of the national radio by public relations representative of the National Center for Emergency Response Giedrius Surplys.

"A patient from the age group at risk of coronavirus died on Saturday night in Ukmerge hospital," he said.

Chronic diseases of the person complicated the situation, he said.

"The deceased was hospitalized with different indications. The fact that this man had an infection, which was fatal, only became clear after his death," the national center representative added.

A total of 69 infected people have been identified in the country. The first case of coronavirus transmission from a sick person to a healthy one was registered on the territory of Lithuania on March 18, before that only those who had been abroad got sick. The first person infected with coronavirus (the diagnosis was made on February 28) was a 39-year-old resident of Siauliai who recovered and discharged from hospital on March 14.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of infected people worldwide exceeds 234 thousand: 10 thousand died.