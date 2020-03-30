Over 1.5 billion learners in 165 countries are affected by COVID-19 school closures: UNESCO

“Never before have we witnessed educational disruption on such a scale,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. “Partnership is the only way forward. This Coalition is a call for coordinated and innovative action to unlock solutions that will not only support learners and teachers now, but through the recovery process, with a principle focus on inclusion and equity.”

At a time of when 87% of the world’s student population is affected by COVID-19 school closures, UNESCO is launching a global education coalition to support countries in scaling up their best distance learning practices and reaching children and youth who are most at risk.

UNESCO previously reported that at least 850 million students around the world are not attending schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus in the world.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 634 thousand cases of infection have been recorded in the world, almost 30 thousand people have died.