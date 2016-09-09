North Korea confirms launching nuclear test

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea confirmed it has conducted its fifth test of a nuclear weapon on September 9. The test launched Friday morning local time.

Report informs statementissued by the North'snuclear weapons institute carried by the Korean Central NewsAgency (KCNA).

It is noted that the test "examined and confirmed" the design of a nuclear warhead intended for placement on a ballistic missile.

Earlier it was reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake was detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site in the country’s northeast early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, a reading that surpasses the magnitudes of tremors set off by the country’s previous nuclear tests.

“Possible explosion, located near the location where North Korea has detonated nuclear explosions in the past,” the service said.