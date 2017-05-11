 Top
    New round of talks on Syria will be held in Geneva

    Staffan de Mistura: It will be much shorter compared to previous rounds

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next round of inter-Syrian talks will be held in Geneva from 16 to 19 May.

    Report informs citing the TASS, special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura said at a briefing.

    "We plan to start negotiations next week. They will start on May 16, and we are planning to complete them on May 19”, he said.

    The UN envoy stressed that the new round will be "much shorter in comparison with the previous ones" and the discussions will be "businesslike". According to him, when planning the timing of the round, the fact that the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is soon beginning was taken into account. 

