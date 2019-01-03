 Top
    New eruption of Anak-Krakatau volcano recorded in Indonesia

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new eruption of the Anak-Krakatau volcano located in the separating islands of Sumatra and Java Sunda Strait  has been recorded in Indonesia.

    Report informs citing portal Detik that the volcano sent a plume of ashes to a 2-km height. The authorities recommended local residents and tourists to not come closer than 5 km to the volcano.

    Indonesia earlier saw an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 causing tsunami which made the landfall on the islands of Sumatra and Java. By the latest data, the death toll in the natural disaster exceeded 430 people, more than 7 thousand were injured. About 40 thousand local residents were forced to flee their homes.

