Netherlands opposes increase in contributions to the EU after Brexit

© Getty

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Netherlands strongly rejected the demand of the European Commission to increase the budget of the European Union, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

The Hague believes that the EU narrowing after Brexit should mean a reduction in its budget.

"The Netherlands cannot agree to raising its gross contribution to the EU budget.A smaller EU also means a smaller EU budget, so long-term financial planning needs to be adjusted accordingly", the Dutch government's paper on EU funding said.

Heads of state and government of the European Union countries will discuss financing for the post-Brexit period for the first time during the informal summit in Brussels on February 23. In anticipation of this meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tonight.

The European Commission called for an increase in the EU budget from 2021 in the light of new emerging joint responsibilities, such as protecting the external borders of the EU and combating terrorism.