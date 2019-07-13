Nepal floods: At least 32 dead, 12 injured, 17 missing

At least 32 people have been killed, 12 others sustained injuries and 17 persons missing due to landslides and floods as monsoon rains lashed Nepal since Thursday evening, Report informs, the country's Ministry of Home Affairs said here on Saturday.

Twenty-one districts in Nepal have been hit hard due to the floods and landslides which were caused by the incessant rains.

Nepal Police Headquarters said that 831 persons have been evacuated as of Saturday afternoon.

"Altogether 27,830 police personnel are on the standby for rescue in different parts of the country," Senior Superintendent of Police at the Nepal Police Headquarters Ramesh Thapa told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Central Disasters Relief and Rescue Committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs took place in Kathmandu on Saturday to start the rescue, relief and rehabilitation operation.