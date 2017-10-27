NATO chief Stoltenberg will visit South Korea

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg will visit South Korea next week to discuss a wide range of issues, including the situation with North Koreas and security of the region", Report informs citing Yonhap.

It was noted that he will make a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in and meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

His visit is intended to have "in-depth" discussions on the two sides' coordinated approach toward the North, nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, cybersecurity and anti-terrorism, the ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates South and North Korea.