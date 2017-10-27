 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO chief Stoltenberg will visit South Korea

    His visit is intended to have in-depth discussions

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg will visit South Korea next week to discuss a wide range of issues, including the situation with North Koreas and security of the region", Report informs citing Yonhap.

    It was noted that he will make a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in and meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

    His visit is intended to have "in-depth" discussions on the two sides' coordinated approach toward the North, nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, cybersecurity and anti-terrorism, the ministry said.

    Earlier, it was reported that Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates South and North Korea.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi