Moscow hands note of protest to Washington

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the adviser-envoy of the US Embassy in Moscow because of the plans of the United States authorities to conduct a search of the Russian trade mission in Washington, Report informs citing the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"On September 2, the adviser-envoy of the US Embassy in Moscow, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He was handed a note of protest in connection with the intention of the U.S. authorities to search the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Washington, access to where prohibited from now on, although this building is in Russian state property and has diplomatic immunity, "the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a note handed to the envoy, the planned searches are called an unprecedented, aggressive action that the US intelligence services, having thrown compromising objects, can use for provocations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Moscow reserves the right to retaliate.