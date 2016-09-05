More than 20 killed in series of explosions in Syria

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Series of explosions occurred in large cities of Syria, as a result of terrorist attacks more than 20 people killed, at least 50 injured. Report informs citing the BBC, two explosions occurred on the highway near the bridge Arzuna in Tartus region, west of Syria. According to AFP, the first bomb exploded in the car. Then, when the people gathered to help the wounded in the first blast, another suicide bombing attack took place.

A third explosion occurred in the west of Damascus, as well as presumably a car bomb exploded in the city of Homs. Associated Press also reports of an explosion in the town of Al-Hasakah in north-east of Syria.

According to the Syrian Centre for the observance of human rights in the UK, another explosion occurred in the city of Al-Qamishli in the north-east of the country.

State media say that the goal of the attackers were government and military installations.