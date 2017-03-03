Mogherini: European Union will not consist only of 27 member states

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Serbia could be one of those countries, which appear to replace the state, leaving EU.

Report informs citing TASS, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said speaking to the members of the Serbian parliament.

"Looking at the future of the European Union, my message to Serbia and the whole region is that the EU will not consist only of 27 member states. Instead of a country which left the EU, will enter new ones and Serbia will be one of them. I believe that the EU is not complete until Serbia and other countries of the Western Balkans is outside our family, the Balkans is the heart of Europe", said Mogherini.