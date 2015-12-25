Mine collapses in eastern China trapping several people

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Xinhua news agency, a rescue operation is currently underway in Pingyi County, Shandong Province.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the incident comes just days after a large-scale landslide in the country’s south. Over 70 people still remain missing after a landslide hit the city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province on Sunday. At least four people were killed and more than 30 houses were destroyed.

Over 5,000 rescuers are said to still be working at the site in Shenzhen.