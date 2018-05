Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least nine people died as a result of an attack by militants in the northeast of Kenya.

Report informs citing the AFP, police reported.

"Nine people were killed, some were shot, some were hacked to death," a local police spokesman said.

All victims were civilians.

Sources in the law enforcement agencies noted that attack may be the militants of the Islamist group "Al-Shabab”.