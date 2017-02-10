Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu calls defense of Crimean Tatars rights one of Turkish priorities

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Defense of Crimean Tatars rights is one of the Turkish priorities".

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during his visit to Ukraine.

"We support territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Crimean Tatars, defense of their rights, their protection from aggression is one of our priorities. We are in close relations with representatives of the Crimean Tatars in this issue and we will bring it to the international arena", M.Çavuşoğlu told a news conference.