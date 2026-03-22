Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Merz, Trump discuss situation in Iran and Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 18:30
    Merz, Trump discuss situation in Iran and Ukraine

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone call with US President Donald Trump Friday.

    Report said Merz posted on X that he discussed the situation in Iran, Israel, and Ukraine with Trump.

    "We agreed to maintain close contact, and our exchange of views will continue soon," the chancellor said.

    Friedrich Merz Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Merts Trampla İran və Ukraynadakı vəziyyəti müzakirə edib
    Мерц обсудил с Трампом ситуацию в Иране и Украине

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