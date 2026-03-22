Merz, Trump discuss situation in Iran and Ukraine
Other countries
- 22 March, 2026
- 18:30
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone call with US President Donald Trump Friday.
Report said Merz posted on X that he discussed the situation in Iran, Israel, and Ukraine with Trump.
"We agreed to maintain close contact, and our exchange of views will continue soon," the chancellor said.
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