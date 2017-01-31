Media: British Premier plans to trigger Brexit mechanism on March 9

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The government wants to pass the legislation allowing Article 50 to be triggered by the first week of March, giving Theresa May the option to initiate the Brexit process at a summit of European leaders, Report informs referring to Times.

The prime minister has so far been determined not to reveal the precise date when she plans to invoke the formal two-year mechanism for leaving the EU, saying only that she will begin Brexit by the end of March.

However, on the eve of the British government informed the House of Lords, about plans to approve bill on withdrawal of the UK from the EU on March 7.

Times wrote that the next day, Finance Minister Philip Hammond will perform with address with budget message, and on March 9 EU starts a two-day summit in Malta, which in May and will be able to trigger Article 50.