Media: Albanian PM not allowed to take photo with US Vice-President

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has not been allowed to attend the photo taking ceremony with US Vice-President Mike Pence.

Report informs citing the TASS, the incident occurred due to the fact that the Prime Minister came to the event in white running shoes.

Former President of Albania Sali Berisha has confirmed the fact. According to him, despite a suit, he was wearing running shoes.

Notably, the Prime Ministers of Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, as well as the leader of the non-recognized Kosovo Republic, attended the photo taking ceremony with Mike Pence. At the same time, the photos from the meeting of the Prime Ministers of the Adriatic Charter member-states prove that he was indeed wearing white running shoes of a famous brand.

Observers note that this is not the first time Edi Rama surprises the public with his clothes.

Notably, Mike Pence departed for Montenegro’s capital Podgorica on Tuesday night.