Man arrested after plotting to throw explosives at people in Times Square

A man has been arrested after authorities say he was planning to detonate explosive devices in New York's Times Square, according to CBS TV channel.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that, according to the source, he was taken into custody by the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force. The man was looking to buy grenades to blow up Times Square. Police set up an undercover operation to catch the suspect when he went to buy the weapons,

Officials have not released his name, however he is expected to be in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday. According to police, the suspect is believed to have been acting alone.