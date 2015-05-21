 Top
    ​Malaysian police alarmed by ISIS activization in the country

    The ISIS activities completed the first stage of the recruitment and training of new members, and now go to the second

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ the militants of the "Islamic State" terrorist group (ISIS) are currently planning kidnappings and bank robberies in Malaysia to finance their activities.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Kuala Lumpur police chief Mohammad Tajuddin Isa.

    "The ISIS activities completed the first stage of the recruitment and training of new members, and now go to the second", Singapore newspaper Straits Times quoted police on Thursday. 

    According to Mr. Isa, the likely targets of terrorists are also business centers with a large number of foreigners working there, and government agencies. In addition, the police concluded ISIS gunmen planning raids against military camps and police stations to seize weapons.

