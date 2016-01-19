Malaysia prepares against threat of terror attacks

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The day after Malaysia’s police force announced it had nabbed a suspected Daesh-linked militant in capital Kuala Lumpur, hours before a planned suicide attack, its body for intelligence has listed seven potential hotspots for Daesh attack cautioning the public to avoid the areas, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The spots include the world’s tallest twin building the Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers and the KL Tower. Others include popular tourist shopping areas such as Bangsar Hartamas Publika The Curve and Bukit Bintang.

Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said police had been instructed to beef up security in the usually crowded areas and signaled the possibility of soldiers being deployed.

“The number of police will be increased in these areas. We will discuss with the Defense Ministry if there’s a need to mobilise soldiers” he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Meanwhile Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussien said later Sunday that the Royal Malaysian Army is ready to be deployed in the areas to cooperate with the police to counter the external threat.