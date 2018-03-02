Maduro promised to raise salary up to $ 2 in Venezuela

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro promised to raise the minimum wage in the country by 58%, as a result it will reach $ 2. Report informs citing the El Nacional.

Maduro said that from March 1, the minimum wage will increase from 248 thousand to 392.5 thousand bolivars.

Earlier, president of the National Electoral Council Tibisay Lucena said that presidential elections in the country are scheduled for the second half of May.