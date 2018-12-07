Lyceum students hold large-scale protest action in Paris

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The students of lyceum are holding a large-scale protest action in Paris, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The protest takes place in a calm atmosphere. Young people clap their hands, rejoice at the meeting, shout out slogans, which includes “Macron, you lost - on the streets are youth." Youth performances are held against the backdrop of a large-scale social crisis unfolding in France. Outraged by the planned increase in gasoline prices from January 1, 2019, the French began to take to the streets all over the country in mid-November. The protests have consistently developed since November 17 and on December 1 resulted in significant unrest, riots and clashes with the police - both in the capital and far beyond its borders. A new series of popular speeches are expected on December 8.