London mayor urges public to remain vigilant after Russell Square stabbing

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the public to remain "calm and vigilant" as police investigate whether a knife attack that left one woman dead and five people injured was terror-related, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Mr Khan said his "heart goes out to the victims of the incident in Russell Square and their loved ones" after the death of the woman, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in her 60s.

Mr Khan said police were doing an "incredibly difficult job" and the safety of Londoners was his "number one priority".

Notably, one woman has been killed in a mass stabbing in Russell Square, central London that has left five others injured. A 19-year-old man was arrested at 22:39 after a Taser was discharged by an officer. The Met said mental health was a "significant factor" in the events.