Libya: Three killed in Haftar militia attack

At least three people, including a civilian, were killed when forces loyal to Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar carried out rocket attacks in the capital and a nearby area, Report says, citing Haber 7.

Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala said in a statement that the attacks did not comply with international laws as they struck the coastal road near the residences of the Turkish and Italian ambassadors.

Notably, the US State Department said members of the Wagner military company were fighting against the official recognized Tripoli by General Khalifa Haftar in Libya. The UN monitoring mission said there were more than 1,200.

According to US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Robinson, Washington does not consider Wagner, a "private military company."

Wagner is reported to have founded by Dmitry Utkin, believed to be a former member of a special forces brigade of Russian military intelligence, the GRU. Media have reported Dmitry Utkin's call sign was Wagner, given to him due to his admiration of the Nazi regime, which appropriated the composer's work to support its vision of Germany.