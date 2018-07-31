Leader of opposition declares victory in Zimbabwean presidential elections

© AFP

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The leader of the "Movement for democratic change" (MDC) and the main opposition candidate for the post of President of Zimbabwe, Nelson Casita Chamisa declared his victory at presidential elections held on July 30, Report informs citing the TASS.

“Winning resoundingly... We’ve done exceedingly well”, - wrote N. Chamisa on his Twitter page , referring to the results from the majority of the over 10 000 polling stations.

" Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next government”, the opposition candidate said.

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Zimbabwe took place the day before without major incidents and violations. The official results should be announced on August 4.

This is the eighth election since the country's independence from the UK in 1980 and the first since 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, who held the post of head of state for 30 years, was removed from power in November 2017.