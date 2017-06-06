Kuwait trying to mediate Gulf crisis

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait is trying to mediate a regional crisis in which Arab countries have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Report informs citing Al-Jazeera, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani said.

In an interview on Monday with Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, had asked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar's ruling emir, to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis late on Tuesday night.

"He received a call from the emir of Kuwait asking him to postpone it in order to give time to solve the crisis," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The group issuing sanctions on Doha "is clearly the imposition of guardianship over Qatar, which is in itself a violation of its sovereignty, and is rejected outright," the statement said.

Notably, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, Libya, Maldives and Mauritius have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar, over what they say is the country's support of terrorism and destabilizing.

The conflict between Qatar and its neighbors occurred one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of building relations with Iran.

At the summit, Saudi Arabia on behalf of all the guests condemned Iran for its hostile policies and threatened with an adequate response. Later, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked, and the speech on behalf of the emir was published by hackers and has nothing to do with the Qatari leader.

However, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain considered this refutation to be unconvincing.