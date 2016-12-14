Kremlin comments on Trump's choice of Tillerson as new Secretary

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kremlin commented on the nomination of US President-elect Donald Trump Rex Tillerson to serve as US Secretary of State.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that official Moscow is aware that "one-hour long relationship between Russia and the US will not change, we do not indulge in dreams."

Notably, yesterday the US President-elect nominated Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State.

R. Tillerson is known as a supporter of closer relations with Moscow. In 2012, he had even received the Order of Friendship from the Russian president.