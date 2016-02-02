Kerry: To fight the IS group the latest country to join this week was Afghanistan

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Washington likes to claim that it has built a 66-nation coalition to fight the IS group - the latest country to join this week was Afghanistan, Report informs referring to the foreign media, US Secretary of State John Kerry said.

But a so-called "small group" of 23 nations has taken the lead in carrying out air strikes in Iraq and Syria and training and arming local forces to fight the militants.

Kerry said that the effort now needs to be stepped up, citing the example of the United States' deployment of small numbers of special forces troops inside Syria.

"The challenge now, my friends, is pretty straightforward," he said, in opening remarks to his coalition colleagues ahead of a longer closed-door dialogue.

"To push ahead with a strategy we have learned will work and to do so relentlessly, giving Daesh no time to regroup, no place to run, no safe havens in which to hide.

"This will not be a profitable meeting if we don't talk about what we can do better, because we're still not at the victory that we want to achieve and will achieve."

