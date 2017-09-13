Juncker: EU needs to create European Defense Union by 2025

© EUobserver

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union needs to create a European Defense Union by 2025, this is what NATO wants from Europeans.

Report informs citing TASS, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivering a keynote speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"We need more efforts in the field of defense. Establishment of the European Defense Fund is on our agenda, creating a permanent structured cooperation PESCO in the field of defense is underway. By 2025, we need a working European defense union. We need it, and NATO would like us to have it", Juncker said.

He also stressed that the EU not rule out possibility of further expansion, but the Union will not accept new countries until 2019.

"It is obvious that there will be no further expansion of the powers of this Commission and Parliament until 2019. No candidate is yet ready. But in the future the European union will include more than 27 countries", the EC President said.