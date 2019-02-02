Juan Guaido ready to start dialogue with Beijing

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post on Friday, Guaido sought to extend an olive branch to China, which has refused to join the US, European Union and most Latin American nations in recognising his self-proclaimed interim presidency to succeed Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido said China would continue to play a role in Venezuela’s economic development, adding that Beijing’s deals with Maduro’s government would remain in force so long as they are entered into in adherence to “due process”.

“China is a crucial global player, and we want to establish a productive and mutually beneficial relationship,” he said in an email interview.

“China’s support will be very important in boosting our country’s economy and future development,” added Guaido, 35, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.