Josh Earnest: We are still assessing the implications

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has pulled more staff out of its Embassy in Yemen, as Washington scrambled to cope with the collapse of a government that had been a key ally in the fight against al Qaeda, Report informs citing foreign media.

The scaling down of its presence in Yemenis the first sign that the latest turmoil there will affect U.S operations in a country that President Barack Obamahailed just four months ago as a model for “successful” counter-terrorism partnerships.

“We are still assessing the implications,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The State Department had already reduced staff at the embassy in recent months to essential personnel, mostly related to security matters, as the fighters from the Shi’ite Houthi minority seized control of the capital.

"While the Embassy remains open and is continuing to operate, we may continue to re-align resources based on the situation on the ground," a senior State Department official told Reuters. "We will continue to operate as normal, albeit with reduced staff."