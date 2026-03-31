Italy denies US access to military base

Italy denied US military aircraft headed for the Middle East permission to land at its Sigonella air base in Sicily, according to Corriere della Sera, Report informs.

A US flight plan for several bombers to land at Sigonella before departing for the Middle East was submitted without authorization or consulting the Italian military leadership, the local newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

It added that the plan had been submitted while the US planes were already in flight. The incident is reported to have occurred a few days ago.