Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Italy denies US access to military base

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 13:55
    Italy denies US access to military base

    Italy denied US military aircraft headed for the Middle East permission to land at its Sigonella air base in Sicily, according to Corriere della Sera, Report informs.

    A US flight plan for several bombers to land at Sigonella before departing for the Middle East was submitted without authorization or consulting the Italian military leadership, the local newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

    It added that the plan had been submitted while the US planes were already in flight. The incident is reported to have occurred a few days ago.

    United States Italy US and Israel Operation Against Iran Middle East Sigonella air base
    İtaliya ABŞ hərbi təyyarələrinin Siciliyadakı bazadan istifadəsinə icazə verməyib
    Италия не разрешила военным самолетам США использовать военную базу на Сицилии

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