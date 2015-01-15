Islam Karimov has once again been nominated for the post of Uzbekistani President

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Incumbent President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov nominated for the next presidential elections to be held on March 29, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The candidacy of 76-year-old Karimov was approved and launched at the party congress, held the day before, stated in the message of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, released on Thursday.

Incumbent President of Uzbekistan was the first to nominate for election to the presidency for a period of five years. Under the legislation, citizens of Uzbekistan from 18 years old, except for incapacitated recognized by a court and persons held in custody can participate in voting.